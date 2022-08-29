Ukraine’s attack on Novaya Kakhovka entails casualties and damages — authorities

KHERSON, August 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops struck Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region on Monday, incurring serious damage and causing casualties, Vladimir Leontyev, head of the local military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Damages are very serious. Fires and explosions continue," he said, adding that information about casualties and damages is being verified.

Several settlements in the Kherson region have been under shelling by Ukrainian troops since Sunday evening. Several schools and social infrastructure facilities were destroyed, numerous dwelling houses were damaged.

According to the Ukrainian mass media, Ukrainian forces are staging an offensive in this area. Meanwhile, the region’s authorities deny these reports, calling them fakes.