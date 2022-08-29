Russia’s Vostok 2022 strategic drills are of defensive nature, top brass assures

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The upcoming Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills are defensive in nature and are not directed against any particular states or military alliances, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said at a briefing for foreign military attaches on Monday.

"The stage-by-stage elaboration of the scenarios of operations by troops (forces) in ensuring military security of the Russian Federation and its allies in the responsibility area of the Eastern Military District was a priority direction in working out the plan of the exercise. The drills are not aimed against any particular states or military alliances and are purely of a defensive nature," the defense official stressed.

The Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will run on September 1-7 under the command of Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the territory of Russia’s Eastern Military District and will be the final stage of the training of the Russian Armed Forces this year.

The coalition forces that will practice joint operations at the Vostok 2022 strategic command and staff drills will include operational groups of military command centers, military contingents and observers from member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and other partner states, including Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.

Russia’s military contingent in the drills will involve military command centers and troops of the Eastern Military District, Airborne Force units, long-range and military transport planes. The strategic exercise will bring together over 50,000 troops and more than 5,000 items of armaments and military hardware, in particular, 140 aircraft, 60 combat ships, gunboats and support vessels.