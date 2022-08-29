Thailand’s Defense & Security 2022 exhibition kicks off with 318 firms from 37 countries

BANGKOK, August 29. /TASS/. The Defense & Security 2022 exhibition opened in Thailand on Monday featuring 318 companies from 37 countries displaying defense equipment prototypes, weapons and components, and communication and navigation systems. The event will run until September 1.

Russian Helicopters and other companies from the Rostec state corporation presented their products at the stand of Datagate, their Thailand-based partners.

Thailand demonstrated equipment and drones at the exhibition along with arms and materiel. "We present here three medical drones that can be used to search for injured individuals in hard-to-reach areas and get doctors wherever needed and evacuate patients from such places," a spokesperson at Thailand’s defense ministry said.

"They have been created in Thailand and are now ready for use," the spokesperson said. "We are putting the final touches on the coordination procedures to start using them in real-time conditions shortly," the spokesperson added.