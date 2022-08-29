Russian troops repel gunmen’s attack on military facilities in Tajikistan drills

YEKATERINBURG, August 29. /TASS/. The forces of Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan repelled an attack by a notional outlawed armed gang on military infrastructure facilities during drills in the Central Asian republic, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"Under the scenario of the exercise, the ‘enemy’ advanced to the area of the Sambuli mountainous training ground in order to destabilize the situation, seize logistics facilities and communications systems. Upon receiving a signal about the advance of the outlawed armed gang, motor rifle units practiced the assignments of promptly rolling out military hardware, arriving at the designated area and assuming combat positions, and also conducted an operation to eliminate an outlawed armed gang," the press office said in a statement.

The participating Russian forces also practiced a battle in a populated area, maneuverable defense and reconnaissance/strike operations in interaction with a mortar battery. The drills involved Azart radio stations, the press office added.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.