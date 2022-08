MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said a high-precision strike by Russian forces killed more than 100 nationalists at Ukrainian military training center in the area of Slavyansk.

"More than 100 nationalists were terminated at Ukrainian military reserve training center in the area of Slavyansk of the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of a high-precision strike," he said.