Radiation at ZNPP remains normal — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said radiation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant remained normal as staff was in control of its maintenance.

"Currently, technical staff are in control of the technical condition at the nuclear power plant and ensure its operation. The radiation situation in the area of the nuclear power plant remains normal," he said.

Konashenkov said shelling of the nuclear power plant by Ukrainian artillery was conducted from the area of the village of Maryevka, Dnepropetrovsk Region. He said the Russian armed forces performed a counter-battery operation and opened return fire to suppress the units of the armed forces of Ukraine that were shellinf the nuclear power plant.