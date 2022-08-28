Russia says territorial defense in Artyomovsk lost more than 60% of troops

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said battalion No. 204 of Brigade No. 241 of the territorial defense in Artyomovsk lost more than 60% of its troops.

"As a result of an offensive by the allied forces in the area of Donetsk, battalion No. 204 of Brigade No. 241 of the territorial defense in Artyomovsk lost more than 60% of its troops," he said.

The spokesman said the command of the operative-tactical grouping Liman pulled the brigade’s units to Kiev to reconstitute them.