Medvedev holds meeting on defense contracts

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday held a meeting dedicated to the development of the defense industry and execution of defense contracts.

"We have a meeting today, which is being held under a separate special instruction of the president of the country and concerns the execution of the government’s defense contracts and the current work of defense enterprises," he said at a meeting in the Perm Region. The meeting was attended by Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, Plenipotentiary Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation in the Volga Federal District Igor Komarov and the heads of defense enterprises of the region.

Also during the trip to the Perm Region, Medvedev visited the Perm Powder Plant and PJSC Motovilikhinskiye Zavody, where he was shown samples of equipment and special products of these enterprises.