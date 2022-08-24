Shoigu suggests holding meeting of SCO, CIS defense ministers in Dec

TASHKENT, August 24. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has suggested holding a joint meeting of defense ministers from the SCO and CIS member-states and other friendly countries in December this year to discuss security matters.

"On August 16, the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security was held. A detailed analysis of the situation in this field was carried out. I suggest continuing the discussion of the identified problems and holding a joint meeting of defense ministers of the SCO and CIS member states, as well as other friendly countries in Moscow in December this year," Shoigu said, while speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization defense ministers.

He thanked his counterparts who took part in the Army 2022 forum and sent their delegations to the conference.

"Your opinions expressed and the support provided are important to us," Shoigu said.