SCO to hold Peace Mission 2023 counter-terror drills in Russia — defense chief

TASHKENT, August 24. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will hold the Peace Mission 2023 joint counter-terror drills on Russian territory next year, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"We attach an important role to the troop training. Next year, we will hold the SCO’s Peace Mission 2023 joint military counter-terror command and staff exercise on the territory of the Russian Federation," Shoigu said at a meeting of the SCO defense ministers.

In the fall of this year, "the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] will hold a series of maneuvers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan," the Russian defense chief said.