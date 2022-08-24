Russia’s defense chief proposes raising SCO defense potential efficiency

TASHKENT, August 24. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) should build up its combat potential and, in particular, bolster the mechanisms of exchanging military security information, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Raising the efficiency of the SCO military potential. Intensifying and making practical the activity of the expert working group under the SCO Defense Ministers’ Council. Instructing it to work out proposals on the promising areas of interaction between the defense ministries of our countries," Shoigu said at a meeting of the SCO Council of Defense Ministers, speaking about the priority tasks for ensuring the coalition’s security.

These areas, in particular, could include "the fight against unmanned aerial vehicles, information and biological security," the Russian defense chief pointed out.

Russia’s defense minister also stressed the need to improve troop training and the practice of joint drills, exchange advanced experience and test new methods of fighting outlawed armed gangs.

Maintaining peace and security invariably remains a key priority for the SCO, Shoigu said, adding that developing a mechanism of exchanging military security information was also a key task.

"We have worked out a draft Agreement on Organizing Operational Exchange of Information Among the Defense Ministries of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Its Protection to create a legal framework of such cooperation. We will send it for your consideration in the immediate future," Shoigu said.

The Russian defense chief said he was confident that the results of today’s meeting would lay the solid basis for the SCO’s further consistent development and for maintaining stability and security in the organization’s responsibility area.