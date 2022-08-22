Russia says Ukrainian militants deployed artillery in residential buildings

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Monday said Ukrainian forces deployed artillery in single-family homes in the town of Artyomovsk and are holding civilians in their homes by force.

"Ukrainian forces deployed artillery and MLRS in single-family homes in the town of Artyomovsk (Ilycha Street) that they use to regularly shell the positions of the Russian armed forces, provoking return fire. At the same time, militants are holding civilians in their homes by force, effectively using them as a human shield," he said.

Mizintsev said nationalists mined a road bridge near one of the schools in Slavyansk, which they plan to blow up and blame it on Russia.

"In addition, according to reliable information, militants of Ukrainian armed formations in Slavyansk of the Donetsk People's Republic mined a road bridge across the Kazenny Torets River near school No. 15 (Svobody Street), which they plan to blow up and then, according to a tried and tested scenario that involves widespread coverage in Ukrainian and Western news media, accuse the Russian armed forces of allegedly indiscriminate strikes on crucial transport infrastructure," the general said.