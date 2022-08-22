Over 19,400 hectares cleared of mines by Russian specialists in Donbass — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian mine disposal specialists have cleared of mines an area of more than 19,400 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Russian specialists continue mine clearance operations in the DPR and LPR. "A total of19,420.56 hectares, 1,112 buildings, including 13 socially important facilities, four bridges and 178 kilometers of motorways have been surveyed. As many as 585,192 explosive objects have been spotted and destroyed," he said.

Mizintsev said the Ukrainian nationalist battalion Kraken set up ammunition depots and a stronghold at a school in the Troitsk District of the Kharkov Region.

"A stronghold of the Ukrainian nationalist battalion Kraken and ammunition depotshave been set up at a school in the Troitsk District of the Kharkov Region. Positions of MLRS and armored vehicles are in the yard of the educational establishment," he said.

Mizintsev said territorial defense units set up ammunition depots and a stronghold at a motor transport university building in Kharkov.

"Territorial defense units set up ammunition depots and a stronghold at a motor transport university territory in Kharkov (Yaroslav Mudry Street), and nationalists deployed armored vehicles in the immediate proximity to the educational institution, while in a deliberate fashion, no evacuation has been offered to the residents of nearby buildings," he said.