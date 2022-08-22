No strikes on Zaporozhye NPP overnight, situation remains tense — local official

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces did not shell the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant last night, however, the situation remains tense and false flags are expected at any moment, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said on Monday.

"There were no bombardments of the nuclear station last night, there was a shelling of Energodar’s suburbs and its outskirts. Understandably, the situation is still tense, we are expecting a provocation or strikes at any moment, considering that we see how precisely the countries of the consolidated West raise the stakes in every way and ignite the confrontation," Vladimir Rogov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by Russia’s air defense systems, however, some shells struck various infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility. On August 19, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that active talks were underway to send a mission to the nuclear facility.