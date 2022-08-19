Kiev, West responsible for disrupting preparation for academic year in Ukraine — top brass

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Kiev regime and the West carry responsibility for disrupting preparations for the educational process in Ukraine, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"At the same time, contrary to the statements of Ukraine’s Education Ministry, no centralized preparations for the educational process are being carried out in the regions. Responsibility for the contents and forms of instruction is assigned to regional and municipal bodies, as well as to the management of educational institutions. Being deprived of access to the academic base and of the opportunity to have classes, most Ukrainian secondary schools and universities are merely unable to function properly," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

The general pointed out that none of the regions had plans for in-person learning.

"The Kiev regime and their Western handlers carry full responsibility for yet another crime against the population of Ukraine. By depriving children of knowledge, they deprive them of their future," Mizintsev said.