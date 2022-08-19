Nationalists shell Russian troops from private houses in DPR — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, 19 August. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have established strongholds and deployed artillery positions to the territory of private houses in Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic, shelling on a regular basis the Russian troops to provoke return fire, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In Novoukrainka, Ukrainian nationalists have organized strongholds and artillery positions on the territory of private households, from which they regularly shell positions of the Russian Armed Forces to provoke return fire. Meanwhile, the militants keep local residents in their houses, actually using them as human shields," he said.