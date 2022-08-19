Russian bomb engineers defused 550,000 explosive items in Donbass – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian bomb engineers have inspected more than 18,400 hectares of land in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republic since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine and defused 554,506 explosive items, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said at a news conference on Thursday.

"The demining squads of the Russian armed forces, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry, the Ministries of Emergency Situations of Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics continue to perform tasks to clear the republics of Donbass and the liberated regions of Ukraine from explosive items. In total, 18,400.86 hectares of territory, 944 buildings (including 13 socially significant objects), four bridges and 158.12 km of roads were checked and 554,506 explosive items were found and neutralized," Mizintsev said.