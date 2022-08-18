Russian troops carry out six humanitarian missions in past day

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian troops carried out six humanitarian missions in the past 24 hours as part of a special military operation in Ukraine, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"A total of 56,888 tonnes of humanitarian aid has been delivered to the Donbass republics and Donbass since March 2, 2022, and 1,470 humanitarian missions have been carried out. Six of them took place in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions in the past 24 hours with 466.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to civilians," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to him, four humanitarian missions are taking place in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions on August 18, with 187.1 tonnes of essential items and food products being distributed among local residents.