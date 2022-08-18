Over 26,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Over 26,000 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine, and in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Thursday.

"Despite the obstacles created by the Kiev regime, as many as 26,601 people, including 4,726 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in Ukraine and the republics of Donbass to Russia during the day without any participation from the Ukrainian side," Mizintsev said.

Overall, 3,473,546 people have been evacuated to Russia since the start of the special military operation, including 555,128 children, said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to Mizintsev, "584,726 vehicles have crossed the state border of the Russian Federation, including 7,085 in the past 24 hours".

During the day, the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations received 18 requests for the evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions, he said. "Overall, the database has 2,760,298 such requests from 2,139 settlements in Ukraine and Kiev-controlled territories in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Mizintsev specified.