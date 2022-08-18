Ukrainian troops move into university dormitory in Kharkov, Russian military says

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have moved into a university dormitory in the city of Kharkov, setting up an ammunition depot there, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"In Kharkov, Ukrainian troops moved into a university dormitory. An ammunition depot was set up there and there also are numerous armored vehicles nearby," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to him, Ukrainian troops established combat positions for heavy armored vehicles and ammunition depots near private houses in the city of Dnepr without evacuating civilians from the area. In Nikolaev, nationalists turned an industrial college building into a barrack and a stronghold, establishing checkpoints and firing positions around it.