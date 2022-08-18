Ukrainian militants organize munitions depot in music school of DPR’s Toretsk

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces have organized munitions depots in a music school in the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with artillery and multiple rocket launchers deployed nearby to shell local populated areas, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, reported on Thursday.

"In Toretsk, the Donetsk People's Republic, Ukrainian army units organized strongholds and ammunition depots in a music school and a palace of culture, deploying artillery and MLRS positions to the adjacent territory, from where they shell on a regular basis the nearby settlements. At the same time, civilians are not allowed to leave their homes and nationalists actually use them as human shields," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to his data, nationalists have organized firing positions on the territory of school No. 23 in the Donetsk settlement of Kurakhovka, deploying heavy armor, artillery guns and MLRS. The approaches to the school were mined, but the local population was deliberately not warned about it, he said.