Over 466 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine on Wednesday

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Six humanitarian actions are underway on Wednesday in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as in the south of Ukraine, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, reported.

"Six humanitarian operations are being conducted on August 17, 2022 in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions, in which the population receives 466.7 tonnes of essentials and food," Mizintsev said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 56,421.9 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,464 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 58,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.