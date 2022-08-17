Over 541,000 explosive objects destroyed during demining works in Donbass

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian mine disposal specialists and Emergencies Ministry’s officers have inspected more than 18,000 hectares and spotted and destroyed over 541,000 explosive objects in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) since the onset of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, the Russian and Donbass specialists continue mine clearance operations in the DPR and LPR as well as on liberated Ukrainian territories. "A total of 18,127.28 hectares, 917 buildings, including 13 socially important facilities, four bridges and 150.47 kilometers of motorways have already been surveyed. As many as 541,387 explosive objects have been spotted and destroyed," he said.