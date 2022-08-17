Ukrainian army, nationalists set up strongholds at kindergartens of Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The units of the Ukrainian army as well as the militants of nationalist battalions have set up strongholds and ammo depots at kindergartens in Artyomovsk and Soledar, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"In Artyomovsk, the militants of the nationalist battalions set up a stronghold and an ammo depot at kindergarten No. 58 (Gorbatova Street) and stationed artillery weapons and mortars on the adjacent territory while civilians from the nearby buildings had not been evacuated and the nationalists are using them as human shields," said Mizintsev who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to the military official, the Ukrainian armed formations also stationed armored equipment and multiple-launch rocket systems at a kindergarten in Soledar in order to shell populated localities. "In Soledar, at kindergarten No. 59 (Preobrazhenskaya Street), the units of the Ukrainian army set up a stronghold, barracks and ammo depots, as well as roadblocks and firing positions," he noted, emphasizing that the nationalists forbade the local residents from leaving their houses and roughly suppress any attempts to evacuate.