Russian agency reveals number of helicopters delivered to Mali in 2021

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. Russia has been mostly delivering helicopters to Mali, with two Mi-171Sh machines transferred to the African country last year, Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2022 international forum on Wednesday.

"Recent armament deliveries to [Russia’s] partners in Mali have focused on helicopters. In 2021, Russia delivered two Mi-171Sh helicopters to Mali," he said.

According to Shugayev, Russia’s cooperation with Mali in the military-technical sphere is based on an intergovernmental agreement signed back in March 2003.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum organized by Russia’s Defense Ministry runs on August 15-21 on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow.