Russia says Azov militants set up ammunition depot at medical center in Poltava Region

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Tuesday said militants of the Azov battalion (banned in Russia) set up their base and ammunition depot in a medical center in the Poltava region.

"Militants of the Azov battalion have set up an ammunition depot at a medical center (Kurortnaya Street) in Novye Sanzhary, Poltava Region, as the nationalists cynically expelled medical personnel and patients from the medical institution," he said.

He said these actions demonstrate a complete indifference to the fate of their own citizens and absolute disregard for all norms of morality and the principles of international humanitarian law.

"Once again, we call on international organizations, primarily the World Health Organization, to put pressure on Kiev officials and take effective measures aimed at preventing the use of medical infrastructure facilities for military purposes," Mizintsev said.