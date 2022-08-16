Nearly 444 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered to DPR, LPR, southern Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Nearly 444 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes were delivered to people in Ukraine’s south and in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Six humanitarian operations were conducted on August 16, 2022 in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and in the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions. A total of 443.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid were distributed among people," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, since March 2, a total of 55,978.2 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have already been delivered to Ukraine by Russia. As many as 1,458 humanitarian operations have been conducted.

He also said that more than 58,400 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been raised by Russia’s executive authorities jointly with Russian regions, public organizations and patriotic movements.