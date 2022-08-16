Russian weapons enjoy high demand on global arms markets — defense official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. All the advanced Russian weapons enjoy high demand on the global arms markets, CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"Of course, Rosoboronexport’s partners have broad possibilities for receiving impartial and true information on the technical characteristics of Russian weapons, their capabilities and specifics and the results of their combat use to make their conclusions. All the items of advanced output that Russia is promoting enjoy demand on the market. There are, of course, bestsellers among them," the chief executive said.

Among products that Russia is promoting for the Air Force on the global arms markets, foreign customers display a special interest in Su-35 and Su-30SME fighter jets, Su-34E fighter-bombers, Ka-52E and Mi-28NE combat helicopters, Mi-171Sh military transport helicopters, air-launched munitions for striking ground and aerial targets and radars. There is also great demand for Russian Orion-E reconnaissance/strike and Orlan-10E reconnaissance drones and Kub-E loitering munitions, Mikheyev specified.

Foreign customers representing the air defense forces show a keen interest in Russian S-400 Triumf, Antey-4000, S-350E Vityaz, Buk-M2E, Viking, Tor-E2 and Tor-M2E anti-aircraft missile systems, Pantsyr-S1 and Pantsyr-S1M surface-to-air missile/gun complexes that can engage targets at various ranges and altitudes, and also Igla-S and Verba man-portable air defense systems. Russian electronic warfare systems - jamming modules and counter-drone complexes - are in the top list of the weapons that enjoy strong demand, the chief executive said.

The ground forces of the company’s partners show their special interest in T-90S and T-90MS main battle tanks, the Sprut-SDM-1 light amphibious tank, tank support combat vehicles, TOS-1A heavy flamethrowers, Tornado-S and Tornado-G multiple launch rocket systems, the Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles, anti-armor systems and small arms, Mikheyev said.

Among the Russian naval hardware, foreign partners display their interest in the Rubezh-ME coastal defense system, the Pantsyr-ME surface-to-air missile/artillery system, the BK-16E fast-speed transportation and amphibious assault boat, the Club-S and Club-N missile systems and also advanced surface ships and submarines, in particular, Project 22356 frigates, Project 20382 corvettes, Project 22160 patrol ships, Karakurt-E small missile ships and Project 636 and Amur-1650 diesel-electric submarines, the chief executive said.

