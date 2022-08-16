More than 100 organizations expected to take part in Army-2022 forum — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Over 100 research institutes and organizations of Russia’s Defense Ministry and Education and Science Ministry will take part in the scientific and business program of the Army-2022 international military-technical forum, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

"More than 100 research institutes and organizations of the Defense Ministry and the Education and Science Ministry of the Russian Federation will take part in the events of the scientific and business program of the forum," the ministry says.

The ministry noted that thanks to the extended duration of the program and the variety of formats, more than 300 events will be held at the forum, which is one and a half times more than last year. All business events will be united in four thematic blocks: military art and building of the armed forces; weapons, military equipment and artificial intelligence technologies; military training and education; military economics and military law.

In 2022, the forum’s moderators brought together representatives of state authorities, scientific and business circles, higher education and the Russian Academy of Sciences, well-known public figures, engineers, specialists and experts in the field of defense, as well as representatives of 80 foreign countries on one platform.

The Army-2022 forum officially kicked off on August 15 and will last until August 21. As part of the forum, 289 events are to be held at the facilities of the Patriot Park near Moscow, the Alabino training ground, the Kubinka airfield, as well as in all military districts and the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 regions of Russia. Military delegations from 72 countries will take part in the forum.