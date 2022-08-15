Ukraine plotting large-scale provocations near Zaporozhye NPP — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army command has deployed some 1,000 troops to stage large-scale provocations near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"It is known for a fact that the Ukrainian army command is plotting large-scale provocations near the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, a regiment of radiation, chemical and biological defense forces numbering up to 1,000 servicemen has been deployed to the city of Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk region to stage the provocation. They are equipped with special protection kits to act in conditions of radioactive contamination.

"We warn the world community and international organizations about Ukraine’s plans to organize provocations, which may entail a real threat to nuclear security on not only Ukraine but entire Europe," he stressed, adding that the Kiev regime and Western countries would place the blame for possible aftermaths on Russian forces.