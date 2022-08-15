Post-Soviet security bloc CSTO keeps upgrading immediate military aid mechanisms

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) keeps up with the work to perfect mechanisms of the immediate military and technical assistance to its member states, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said on Monday.

"Within the military and technical cooperation deal approved by the heads of the CSTO member states there is a program underway of providing collective rapid response forces with up-to-date and compatible weapons and military hardware," the CSTO press office cited Sidorov as saying.

The press office also said in a statement that Sidorov also held work meetings earlier in the day with representatives of Defenses Ministries from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

"There was an exchange of opinions about the present-day military and technical exhibits, new samples of military and special-purpose hardware exhibits, which were on display," Sidorov said adding that "we have also discussed issues regarding the military and technical cooperation and the further development of the CSTO collective system."

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum opened on August 15 and it is scheduled to run through August 21. The forum includes 289 events that are held on the premises of the Patriot Park near Moscow, at the Alabino practice range and the Kubinka airfield, and also in all of Russia’s Military Districts and in the Northern Fleet, in more than 30 Russian regions. Military delegations of 72 countries are taking part in the forum.