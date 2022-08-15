Morye shipyard to make steel and aluminum alloy structures — top manager

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Morye shipyard in Crimea will become one of major producers of steel, aluminum alloy and composite structures, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Aleksey Rakhmanov told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2022 Forum.

"Certainly, Morye shipyard will be a major manufacturer of marine [alloy structural] solutions - steel, aluminum and composite ones," Rakhmanov said.

The shipyard is also planned to start producing naval equipment, the chief executive said.

Morye shipyard specializes in construction of high-speed ships and vessels using dynamic support principles.