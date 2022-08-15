Ukrainian army gunner detained in Kherson Region

KERSON, August 15. /TASS/. Security officers have detained in the Kherson Region local resident Dmitry Sukhorukov, who was passing information to the Ukrainian army about the location of Russian troops, as well as their movements.

On Monday, the detained gunner told journalists that based on his position data, Ukrainian artillery had carried out a strike against a Russian army communication center.

"Sometimes I spotted convoys and sent [information]. In the message, I gave the number and type of vehicles," he said. According to Sukhorukov, he was sending data to his sister's husband, who had previously participated in Kiev's operation in Donbass, and then moved to Nikolayev after the Russian special military operation began. According to Sukhorukov, he received such an offer, since he was engaged in the delivery of bread and could move across the region.

"I photographed a tower, a communication antenna, I guess. <...> And later a rocket hit the tower. It turns out that I homed it onto, I'm to blame," he confessed. Sukorukov said that he repented and was cooperating with the Russian security forces.

The Kherson Region is located in Ukraine’s south, bordering on Crimea. In mid-March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the region was under the full control of Russian troops. In late April, a military-civilian administration was established in the region. The region's authorities declared their desire to become part of the Russian Federation.