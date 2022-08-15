Fully import-substituted MC-21 to be ready in 2024 — Deputy PM

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. A version of the MC-21 aircraft will entirely imported-substituted parts will be ready by the end of 2024, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Denis Manturov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.

He continued by saying that an import-substituted version of the Sukhoi Superjet should be available by the end of 2023.

"We are not deviating from the announced time frames. The Sukhoi Superjet should be completely import-substituted by the end of the year, and the MC-21 aircraft should follow suit by the end of 2024," Manturov said.

CEO of the Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Yury Slyusar told reporters earlier on the sidelines of the Army-2022 forum that the SSJ 100 passenger jet with import substitution of components will make the maiden flight in the middle of the next year. "We hope the first flight of the SSJ 100 with complete import substitution will be in the middle of the next year, so that to complete the program of main changes and start its series deliveries to airlines by the end of the year," Slyusar said.

The UAC task is now to synchronize the withdrawal of Boeing and Airbus airplanes from the fleet of Russian airlines with the delivery of SSJ and MC-21 jets, the top manager said. "To do so that the number of airplanes in the fleet does not change with airlines," he added.