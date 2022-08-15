Rosoboronexport honors all commitments — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Problems with payments for equipment supplied by Rosoboronexport exist but they are in the course of resolution, CEO of the Russian state arms exporting agency Alexander Mikheev told reporters on Monday.

"Problems are in place, we do not conceal, and we are solving these problems in cooperation with partners," the chief executive said. The company "is working and honoring all commitments," including payments in national currencies, the top manager noted.

"We are working now with the Indian rupee, with the Chinese yuan, with rubles, and with various other financial instruments. Therefore, all that provides us more or less with the ability to support payments for delivered equipment," Mikheev said.

The pressure of the collective West affects not merely the system of military-technical cooperation but also the nondefense sphere, the banking segment, insurers and logistics companies, the top manager noted. "There are many different nuances but we nevertheless understand and accepted these rules of the game, work and perform all our obligations," he added.