Allied forces eliminate two Ukrainian army companies in advance on Artyomovsk — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The allied forces of the Donbass republics and the Russian army totally eliminated two companies of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade in their advance on Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

