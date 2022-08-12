Ukrainian militants mine bridges in Dnepropetrovsk region — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants have mined motor bridges across the River Srednaya Tersa in the Dnepropetrovsk region and plan to blow them up to accuse Russian troops, Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"According to verified information, militants of Ukrainian armed units have mined motor bridges across the River Srednaya Tersa near the settlements of Zeleny Gai and Mirolyubovka and plan to blow them up and, under the typical scenario involving wide coverage in Ukrainian and Western media, accuse Russian forces of alleged indiscriminate shelling of important transport infrastructure facilities," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, neither Russian troops not forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics deliver any strikes and civil infrastructure facilities. Moreover, they all-round assistance to civilians.