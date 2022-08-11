About 29,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. About 29,000 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine, and in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Thursday.

"Despite the obstacles created by the Kiev regime, as many as 28,731 people, including 5,619 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in Ukraine and the republics of Donbass to Russia during the day without any participation from the Ukrainian side," Mizintsev said.

Overall, 3,286,937 people have been evacuated to Russia since the start of the special military operation, including 524,153 children, said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to Mizintsev, "547,720 vehicles have crossed the state border of the Russian Federation, including 3,532 in the past 24 hours".

During the day, the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations received 26 requests for the evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions, he said. "Overall, the database has 2,760,112 such requests from 2,139 settlements in Ukraine and Kiev-controlled territories in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Mizintsev specified.