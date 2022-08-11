Nationalists mine two road bridges in Dnepropetrovsk Region — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationalists have mined two vehicle bridges in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, which they plan to blow up to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure facilities, Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia's National Defense Management Center, said on Thursday.

"In the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Ukrainian nationalists have mined road bridges over the Gaichur (Pisantsy village) and Voronaya (Sosnovka village) rivers, which they intend to blow up and accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly indiscriminate strikes on transport infrastructure using a well-tested scenario with extensive coverage in the Ukrainian and Western media space," Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine, said.

The official reiterated that the Russian Armed Forces and military formations of the Donbass people's republics do not strike civilian infrastructure facilities in the course of the special military operation.