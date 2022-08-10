Russian Army delivers 470 tonnes of aid to residents of Donbass, liberated territories

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian troops have delivered 470 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the residents of the LPR, DPR, the Kharkov and Kherson Regions over the past 24 hours, head of Russia’s National Defense Control Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, four humanitarian events have been held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kharkov and Kherson Regions where 470.3 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to civilians," the military official said who also heads Russia’s Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to him, over 55,300 tonnes of basic necessities, food products, pharmaceuticals and medical products have been prepared at collection points. Since March 2, 2022, 53,487.7 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to the Donbass republics and Ukraine and 1,429 humanitarian events have been held.

On August 10, 2022 five humanitarian events are being held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Kharkov and Kherson Regions with the population receiving 426.9 tonnes of basic necessities and food products.