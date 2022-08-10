Almost 27,000 people evacuated from Ukraine, DPR, LPR to Russia in past day

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Almost 27,000 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine, and in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"Despite the created obstacles, as many as 26,989 people, including 5,996 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in Ukraine and the republics of Donbass to Russia during the day without any participation from the Ukrainian side," Mizintsev said.

Overall, 3,258,206 people have been evacuated since the start of the special military operation, including 518,534 children, said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to Mizintsev, over 4,800 private cars crossed the Russian border in the past day, and almost 544,200 overall, since the start of the operation.

He also said that more than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers continued to operate in Russian regions. Efforts are being taken to help the refugees find jobs, receive social allowances and medical assistance.

In the past 24 hours, 28 people requested evacuation from dangerous areas of Ukraine via the Russian hotline and various organizations, Mizintsev said. Twenty-eight requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson Regions that are controlled by the Russian Armed Forces, were received, he specified.

The database of evacuation requests currently has over 2.7 million such entries, Mizintsev added.