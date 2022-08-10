Foreign states eager to host International Army Games next year — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Some foreign states have stated their readiness to host competitions of the International Army Games next year, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Army General Pavel Popov told a briefing for foreign military diplomats on Wednesday.

"In the process of holding the Games [this year], a meeting of the International Association of the Federations of the International Army Games has been scheduled to work out a plan of the Games for next year. By now, some states have already informed about their readiness to hold competitions on their territories in 2023," the Russian defense official said.

Russia expects the Army international military-technical forum and the International Army Games that will be held this year to contribute to further developing military and military-technical cooperation with its foreign partners, Popov said.

This year, the International Army Games will run on August 13-27 on the territory of 12 states: Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Venezuela, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan. In all, over 260 teams from 35 countries numbering over 6,500 people have confirmed their participation in the Games. The teams from Rwanda and Bolivia will participate in the International Army Games for the first time this year.