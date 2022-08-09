Russian troops extend humanitarian corridor for ships leaving Ukrainian ports

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have extended the humanitarian corridor in the Black Sea, which allows vessels to leave Ukrainian ports safely, Chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Mikhail Mizintsev said on Tuesday.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation have created the required conditions for the functioning of two nautical humanitarian corridors, which, in essence, are safe lanes for maritime traffic, [including] the Black Sea route for exit from the ports of Kherson, Nikolayev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhny. It operates round the clock, stretches 307 nautical miles southward from Ukraine’s territorial waters and is three nautical miles wide," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

Earlier, the safe lane in the Black Sea was operating between 08:00 and 19:00 Moscow time daily, and was 139 miles long and three miles wide. The other humanitarian corridor that Mizintsev had mentioned is in the Sea of Azov. It connects the port of Mariupol with the Black Sea, and is 115 nautical miles long and two miles wide.