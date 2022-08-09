Ukrainian nationalists shelling settlements from territory of hospital in DPR

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Militants of Ukrainian nationalist battalions deployed artillery and multiple rocket launch systems on the territory of a hospital in the city of Zaliznoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to shell neighboring settlements, Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Tuesday.

"Militants of nationalist battalions deployed artillery and multiple rocket launch systems on the territory of a hospital in Zaliznoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and are using them to systematically shell neighboring settlements," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, nationalists do not let people living in nearby houses to leave their apartments. "All their attempts to get evacuated to safer places are thwarted," he added.