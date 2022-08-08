Kalashnikov holding reports 15% production output growth in 2022 — press service

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Production output of Kalashnikov holding increased by 15% in average from the year start, press service of the company told reporters on Monday.

"Labor productivity moved upward by 11% in Kalashnikov holding as of 2021 year-end. This indicator surged by 10% more in the first quarter of 2022. At the same time, a significant increase in production output was noted in the company since 2022 year start - by 15% in average," the press service said.

Nondefense divisions of the company showed maximal growth, the press service noted. Production output in instrument-making and machine tool divisions increased by 20% this year against the like periods in 2020 and 2021.