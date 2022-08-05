Three foreign ships with grain sail off from Ukrainian ports — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Two ships from Turkey and one from Bulgaria sailed off from Ukrainian ports on Friday under the initiative on mutual understanding on the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports, Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"As part of the implementation of the initiative on mutual understanding on the safe transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports, the bulk carriers Navy Star (Turkey, loaded with corn) sailed off from the port of Odessa, the Polarnet (Turkey, loaded with corn) and Rozhen (Bulgaria, loaded with corn) sailed off from the port of Chernomorsk on August 5, 2022. Russia is strictly committed to its liabilities under the agreements for the purposes of ensuring export of grain and mineral fertilizers from Ukrainian port," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, sixty-six ships from 14 countries are still blocked at six Ukrainian ports. Risks for navigation and damages to port infrastructure from drifting Ukrainian mines are still in place for the Black Sea littoral states.