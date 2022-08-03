Over 25,000 people evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine, Donbass in past day

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. More than 25,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas of Ukraine and the Donbass republics in the past 24 hours, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"Despite all the obstacles created by official Kiev, 25,233 people, including 4,097 children, have been evacuated to the Russian Federation from dangerous areas of the Donbass republics and Ukraine in the past 24 hours, without any participation of the Ukrainian authorities. A total of 3,076,154 people, including 486,171 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the special military operation," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

According to the general, requests for evacuation continue to come through.

"In the past 24 hours, we received 27 requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and the areas in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov and Kherson regions that are controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," Mizintsev said.

Mizintsev pointed out that there are more than 2.7 million applications from 2,139 populated localities of Ukraine in the database of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Over 9,500 temporary accommodation centers continue to function normally in subjects of the Russian Federation," Mizintsev stressed.