Ukrainian militants organize munitions depot in medical school in DPR’s Artemovsk

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Militants of Ukrainian nationalist battalions have organized a munitions depot in the building of a medical school in the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Mikhail Mizintsev, the headquarters head and chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Friday.

"In the city of Artemovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, militants of nationalist battalions organized a combat emplacement and a munitions depot in the building of a medical school (Nosakov Street). Approaches to the school are mined but no warning was issued to the local population," he said.

According to Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Ukrainian troops and territorial defense units have been deployed in the buildings of a transport infrastructure school in DPR’s Slavyansk (Gagarin Street). Checkpoints and firing emplacements have been organized near the school and residents of nearby houses are kept by force inside the school.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops are deployed in the buildings of the national polytechnic university’s vocational school and an agrarian school in the city of Berezovka in the Odessa region. Artillery and armored vehicles are deployed on the adjacent territory.

Such actions of Ukraine’s authorities reveal their utter indifference to the lives of their own nationals and an absolute disregard to moral norms and principles of international law, Mizintsev stressed.