Nearly 26,700 people evacuated to Russia from Ukraine, Donbass in past day

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces facilitated the evacuation of nearly 26,700 people from dangerous areas in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the past day, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, 26,658 people, including 3,907 children, were evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas in Ukraine, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics without any assistance from the Kiev authorities. As many as 2,924,526 people, among them 463,897 kids, have been evacuated since the start of the special military operation," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to him, almost 478,900 private vehicles have so far crossed the Russian border, including over 7,000 in the past day. More than 9,500 temporary accommodation centers for refugees are open across Russia.

"In the past day, the Russian Interagency Coordination Center for Humanitarian Response, federal government agencies, regional authorities and various public organizations received 21 requests for evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as to the areas of the Zaporozhye, Nikolaev, Kharkov and Kherson regions controlled by the Russian Armed Forces," Mizintsev added.