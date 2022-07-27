MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Ukraine deploys militants of the Kraken nationalist battalion, territorial defense headquarters and military vehicles within medical facilities in Kharkov, Sumy, Vinnitsa and Nikolayevka, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Wednesday.

"In Kharkov, militants of the Kraken nationalist battalion have been deployed at the clinical hospital number 7 (Saltovskoye highway). All patients were forced out of the medical facility regardless of their health," Mizintsev said.

Meanwhile, territorial defense headquarters and arms cache have been deployed in the children’s clinical hospital in Sumy, with patients and personnel held hostage in the basement. Neo-Nazis have also deployed military vehicles in the regional asylum in Vinnitsa.

"In Nikolayevka, DPR, Ukrainian servicemen deployed a stronghold with armored vehicles and mined approaches at the central district hospital on Mira Street. Meanwhile, local residents were intentionally not informed about it," Mizintsev said.